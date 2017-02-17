Passenger train derails near Brussels; 1 killed, 20 hurt
A passenger train derailed and flipped on its side Saturday near Brussels, killing one person and injuring up to 20 others, a Belgian official said. Leuven Mayor Louis Tobback said the person who died in Saturday's accident most likely might not have been on the train itself but caught on or near the rails.
