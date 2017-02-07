Osborne misses key EU vote to make a ...

Osborne misses key EU vote to make a speech 200 miles away

George Osborne missed a key EU vote in the Commons last night because he was making a speech 200 miles away in Antwerp, Belgium. Ironically, the subject of his address last night was Brexit - something he knows all too much about having gambled his ministerial career on Project Fear warnings during last year's referendum campaign.

