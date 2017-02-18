One killed, 20 hurt as train derails ...

One killed, 20 hurt as train derails in Belgium

One person was killed and about 20 injured, two seriously, on Saturday when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said. Rail operator SNCB said the passenger train bound for Brussels jumped the tracks shortly after leaving the city of Leuven, 25 km east of the capital at about 1.20 p.m. .

