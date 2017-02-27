Nigerian Onyekuru on Arsenal, Chelsea...

Nigerian Onyekuru on Arsenal, Chelsea radar

According to Daily Mail, the 19-year-old winger plays for Eupen in Belgium and was a target for Celtic in January who had a bid of A 1million rejected. Onyekuru went AWOL for several days in the hope of pushing through a transfer to Glasgow but has since returned to action and has been given assurances he can leave in the summer.

