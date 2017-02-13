News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

The world's first constantly flowing "wine fountain" opened in Abruzzo, Italy, in October, to help draw tourists and pilgrims who make the trek south from the Vatican to view the cathedral where remains of the disciple Thomas are kept. Operators said they hope the fountain will not become a home to "drunkards."

Chicago, IL

