New Roadmap for Future of Publishing is Underway as W3C and IDPF Officially Combine
The Standards News Portal is updated on a daily basis to bring you the most important news about standards - how they are created, how they affect you - and who's doing what to whom. The Standards News Portal was launched in February 2002 and currently contains 8396 categorized, searchable articles, perhaps the largest archive of its type in existence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ConsortiumInfo.org.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan 15
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC