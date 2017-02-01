New Brussels museum displays costumes of Manneken Pis statue
An employee adjusts a Welsh Guard costume of the famous Belgian statue Manneken Pis at the museum called GardeRobe MannekenPis in central Brussels, Belgium February 2, 2017. An employee adjusts one of the costumes of the famous Belgian statue Manneken Pis at the museum called GardeRobe MannekenPis in central Brussels, Belgium February 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan 15
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC