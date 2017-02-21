Neowine selects Barco Silex public key cryptography IP as most efficient hardware block
Louvain‐la‐Neuve, Belgium ‐‐ February 23rdt, 2017 ‐‐ Barco Silex, leading provider of security IP cores, announces that Neowine, the Korean leader in security solutions for mobile communication and IoT applications, has selected Barco Silex' IP core for public key cryptography. With an unrivaled ratio between performance and size, the BA414EP core will add asymmetric encryption to Neowine's product line of ASICs, which are designed to secure communication and data exchanges in e.g. smartphones and IoT devices.
