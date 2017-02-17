NASA to reveal 'major exoplanet disco...

NASA to reveal 'major exoplanet discovery'

Back in May of last year, NASA revealed the discovery of 1,284 new extrasolar planets - an impressive haul that brought the total number of known worlds up to 3,200. Now it appears as though the space agency is preparing for another major reveal and while it isn't clear exactly what the announcement will be, rumors suggest that it will be quite significant.

