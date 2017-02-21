NASA discovers 3 planets that could s...

NASA discovers 3 planets that could support life

10 hrs ago

NASA and the University of Liege in Belgium have discovered seven, new Earth-sized planets orbiting Trappist-1, a nearby star that is cooler and smaller than the Sun. "The discovery gives us a hint that finding a second Earth is not a matter of if, but when," said Thomas Zurbechen, associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Chicago, IL

