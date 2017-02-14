Mitochondrial lipids as potential tar...

Mitochondrial lipids as potential targets in early onset Parkinson's disease

11 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

A team of researchers led by Patrik Verstreken have identified an underlying mechanism in early onset Parkinson's. Using flies, mice and patient cells, the team focused on cardiolipin, a fat unique to cells' mitochondria, organelles that produce energy.

