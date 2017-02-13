Merkel's conservatives rap her electi...

Merkel's conservatives rap her election rival Schulz for eurobonds talk

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Monday rebuked Martin Schulz, the new Social Democratic leader who will run against her in September's elections, for calling for "euro bonds" in the single currency bloc to relieve its debt crisis. European Parliament President Martin Schulz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 2 hr MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,210 • Total comments across all topics: 278,844,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC