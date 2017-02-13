Merkel's conservatives rap her election rival Schulz for eurobonds talk

Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives on Monday rebuked Martin Schulz, the new Social Democratic leader who will run against her in September's elections, for calling for "euro bonds" in the single currency bloc to relieve its debt crisis. European Parliament President Martin Schulz and German Chancellor Angela Merkel attend a European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, March 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.