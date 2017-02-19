Man killed in Belgian train derailment confirmed to be passenger
The young man killed in a train derailment on Saturday in Leuven, a city east of Belgian capital Brussels, was confirmed to be a passenger, the Leuven prosecutor's office said. A spokesperson for the Leuven prosecutor's office said the deceased victim, a 21-year-old man from Walloon Brabant, a province south of Brussels, was on board the train, citing experts who arrived on the scene following the incident.
