Maastricht aims to rekindle European dream, 25 years on
Maastricht, a picturesque Dutch city of cobblestone streets and medieval arches, will tomorrow mark the 25th anniversary of the European treaty bearing its name, showing rare optimism and hope amid rising Euroscepticism. Sandwiched just a few kilometres between Liege in Belgium and Aachen in Germany, the provincial capital bore witness more than two decades ago to the birth of an audacious plan to integrate Europe's countries into one union.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurActiv.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan 15
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC