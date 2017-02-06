Maastricht aims to rekindle European dream, 25 years on

Maastricht, a picturesque Dutch city of cobblestone streets and medieval arches, will tomorrow mark the 25th anniversary of the European treaty bearing its name, showing rare optimism and hope amid rising Euroscepticism. Sandwiched just a few kilometres between Liege in Belgium and Aachen in Germany, the provincial capital bore witness more than two decades ago to the birth of an audacious plan to integrate Europe's countries into one union.

