Libya's Sarraj bargains for more EU money, support

The head of the U.N.-backed Libyan government told top European Union officials on Thursday the bloc must provide more money and other assistance to secure Tripoli's help in curbing the flow of African migrants to Europe. Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj poses with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.