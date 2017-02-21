Libya's PM to visit Russia soon - Interfax

Fayez Seraj, the Libyan Prime Minister of the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli is scheduled to arrive in Moscow within days, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov. Libya's Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj addresses a joint news conference with European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 2, 2017.

