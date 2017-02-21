'Lady Print' honoured for a lifetime ...

'Lady Print' honoured for a lifetime in the arts

Longtime Oak Bay resident and famed artist Pat Martin Bates is the unanimous choice as the inaugural Acorn Arts Award winner. The Acorn Arts Award recognizes a living artist, group or institution which has made an outstanding contribution to the arts in Oak Bay.

Chicago, IL

