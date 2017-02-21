Khojaly Massacre-not frozen, never fo...

Khojaly Massacre-not frozen, never forgotten [PHOTO]

After touring the world for the past four years, famous exhibition Five Roads Back Home - showcasing the work of renowned German photographer Philipp Rathmer - finally came to Brussels, Belgium on February 22. The exhibition also served to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre, large-scale bloody campaign of genocide against Azerbaijanis, committed by the Armenian troops. Some 613 civilians mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled.

Chicago, IL

