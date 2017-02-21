Juncker says to push for EU at differ...

Juncker says to push for EU at different speeds

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that the EU should make it easier for some member states to deepen their integration in some areas without the whole bloc following suit. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker poses with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny ahead of a meeting at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, February 23, 2017.

