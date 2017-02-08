Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Annual results 2016
Announcement of a solid growth plan towards a real estate portfolio of a 800 million over the next three years, based on reorientation in the office portfolio and the further expansion of logistics real estate. Logistics real estate can be located in Belgium, The Netherlands as well as in Germany.
