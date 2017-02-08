INC Research Further Strengthens Boar...

INC Research Holdings, Inc. , a leading global Phase I to IV contract research organization, today announced the appointment of Eric Paul PA ques, previously the Chief Executive Officer for GRAoeNENTHAL GROUP, to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. PA ques joins the INC Research Board as an independent director and will be a Class I director serving a term ending at the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting.

