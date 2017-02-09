In Studying Sick Fish, Scientists Trace History Of Fevers

Each year, fish farms produce a massive amount of carp - so much that if you put all that fish on one side of a scale, and all the people living in the U.S. on the other side, they'd pretty much balance each other out by weight. But for the last couple decades, carp have been plagued by a type of herpes virus , known as Koi herpesvirus.

