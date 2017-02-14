'I'm a big fan of Man United!' - PSG star talks up Old Trafford transfer move

Meunier, 25, has scored one goal in 14 appearances for PSG since moving from Club Brugge to the Ligue 1 giants last summer in a A 6million move. And, despite only being in Paris for half-a-season, the Belgium right-back has admitted he has long-term dreams beyond France and lifted the lid on his love for United and the Premier League.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.