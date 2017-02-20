Iba Sa : Iba Selected to Install New Proton Therapy Center in Charleroi, Belgium

New ProteusA One installation to be dedicated to research and development in collaboration with the Wallonia Region government and four leading Belgian universities Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 20, 2017 - IBA , the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces today that it has been selected as the preferred vendor by four leading universities of Brussels , LiA ge , Mons and Namur , alongside the Wallonia Region government, to install a ProteusA ONE* solution, IBA's single-room compact proton therapy system, in Charleroi, Belgium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.