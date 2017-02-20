Iba Sa : Iba Selected to Install New Proton Therapy Center in Charleroi, Belgium
New ProteusA One installation to be dedicated to research and development in collaboration with the Wallonia Region government and four leading Belgian universities Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 20, 2017 - IBA , the world's leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces today that it has been selected as the preferred vendor by four leading universities of Brussels , LiA ge , Mons and Namur , alongside the Wallonia Region government, to install a ProteusA ONE* solution, IBA's single-room compact proton therapy system, in Charleroi, Belgium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017
|Feb 14
|MACEDONIA is HELL...
|1
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan '17
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC