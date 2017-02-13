How we can use 'digital fingerprints'...

How we can use 'digital fingerprints' to keep terrorist messaging from spreading online

For years, fighting the spread of child pornography online was like playing a dark game of whack-a-mole: Scrub an image of abuse from one location, and it would just rear its head again later, in another corner of the web. That is, until 2008, when Dartmouth College computer scientist Hany Farid teamed up with Microsoft.

Chicago, IL

