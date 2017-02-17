Greece and euro zone governments agree to resume bailout talks: Greek government official

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos talks to European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, right, during a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, February 20, 2017. Photo - Reuters Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos talks to European Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici, right, during a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, February 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.