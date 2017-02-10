Ghanaian midfielder Ocansey scores winner for Eupen in Belgian top-flight

Ghanaian midfielder Ocansey scores wi...

Ghanaian international Eric Ocansey scored the winner for Eupen as they beat Gent by a lone goal in the Belgium top-flight on Saturday. The Aspire Football Dreams graduate scored in the 90th minute to hand his side a 1-0 win over their opponents.

