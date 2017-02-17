Getting to bed on time requires self-...

Getting to bed on time requires self-control with the remote control

Habitual TV viewers are used to starting and quitting their evening viewing at set times, which makes them less likely to procrastinate on bedtime, according to a new study by researchers at the University of Michigan and the Leuven School for Mass Communication Research in Belgium. There is ample evidence that media use-whether it's watching TV or using a cell phone or laptop-displaces sleep.

Chicago, IL

