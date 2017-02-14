GENFIT: The NASH Education ProgramTM - Inaugural Press Conference, Paris - March 9, 2017

Inaugural event for the launch of The NASH Education ProgramTM endowment fund, Hotel de Sers - March 9, 2017 from 9am to 1pm With the participation of the President of its Scientific Committee, Professor Sven Francque, Head of Department, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Antwerp University Hospital, Antwerp, Belgium, as well as Professor Bertrand Cariou, Director of the Thorax Institute , Nantes University Hospital, France, also a member of the Scientific Committee Presentation of the mission, the objectives, the means, and the first initiatives of the fund engaged or planned for 2017 Lille , Cambridge , February 14, 2017 - GENFIT , a biopharmaceutical company at the forefront of developing therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and inflammatory diseases, that notably affect the liver or the gastrointestinal system, today announced that a press conference will be held for the ... (more)

