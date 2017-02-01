Galapagos doses first patient with novel CF corrector GLPG2222

Mechelen, Belgium; 1 February 2017 - Galapagos NV announces dosing of the first patient with cystic fibrosis Class III with novel CF corrector GLPG2222 as an add-on to KalydecoA in a Phase 2a study. Galapagos further announced the opening of an Investigational New Drug file with the US Food & Drug Administration for GLPG2222, triggering a $10 million milestone payment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.