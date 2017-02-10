'From Deewee': Soulwax Are Finally Ba...

'From Deewee': Soulwax Are Finally Back With A Proper Album

It's been more than a decade, but Soulwax have finally returned with a brand new studio album entitled 'From Deewee', named after their own record label. It might have taken ten years for the Dewaele brothers to bring us another collection of new material, but it only took them a day to record the thing on February 7th 2017 in Ghent, Belgium.

