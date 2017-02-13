[Feature] Nexit could pop up in Dutch election campaign
Do the Dutch want a referendum about their membership of the European Union, following the British example? And if so, would they vote for a Netherlands' exit, a Nexit? It is unclear how many people would support a Nexit, but with anti-EU MP Geert Wilders' party leading the polls, these questions will feature in the election campaign the coming weeks. On 15 March, the Dutch will elect a new Lower House of the parliament.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EUobserver.
