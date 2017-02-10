Fashion show kicks off Brussels chocolate fair

From floor-sweeping gowns to eye-catching shorter dresses, models strutted down a Brussels catwalk in an array of unusual designs on Thursday night - all adorned with chocolate. A model dressed in an outfit made with chocolate presents a creation at the "Le Salon du Chocolat - Chocoladesalon" chocolate fair, in Brussels, Belgium, February 9, 2017.

