Faced with US retreat on climate change, EU looks to China

Faced with a U.S. retreat from international efforts to tackle climate change, European Union officials are looking to China, fearing a leadership vacuum will embolden those within the bloc seeking to slow the fight against global warming. An environmental activist holds a banner reading "resist" while attending a speech by Myron Ebell , who leads U.S. President Donald Trump's Environmental Protection Agency's transition team, at the Solvay library in Brussels, Belgium February 1, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.