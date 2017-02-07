EU's chief Brexit negotiator warns bloc could 'disappear'
Guy Verhofstadt, the chief negotiator for the European Parliament in upcoming Brexit negotiations, has said the EU is in danger of disappearing as it comes under pressure from populist movements. Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium and head of the Liberal and Democrat Alliance in the EU, told the BBC World Service that the bloc must reform in the very near future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Live Charts.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre...
|Jan 15
|PET
|1
|Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-...
|Oct '16
|Old Pom
|11
|Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year
|Aug '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|They Will
|1
|Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|The American
|8
|Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|friend
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC