EU's chief Brexit negotiator warns bloc could 'disappear'

Guy Verhofstadt, the chief negotiator for the European Parliament in upcoming Brexit negotiations, has said the EU is in danger of disappearing as it comes under pressure from populist movements. Verhofstadt, the former prime minister of Belgium and head of the Liberal and Democrat Alliance in the EU, told the BBC World Service that the bloc must reform in the very near future.

