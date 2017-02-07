EU vows to stick to Russia sanctions ...

EU vows to stick to Russia sanctions despite Trump's bid for detente

The European Union will keep sanctions on Russia until Moscow drops its support for the separatist rebellion in Ukraine, foreign ministers said on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump promises better ties with the Kremlin. Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gestures during a European Union foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium February 6, 2017.

