EU set to approve trade deal with Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates in the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement signing ceremony with President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and President of the European Council Donald Tusk at the Council of the European Union in Brussels, Belgium, on Oct. 30, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The European Union's parliament is set to approve a landmark trade deal with Canada, with the bloc's executive extolling the pact as a sign of international co-operation at a time when many political forces, including U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, are trying to halt globalization.

