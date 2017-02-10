EU grant to drive more research into ...

EU grant to drive more research into increasingly 'omnipotent' Vitamin K2

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: NutraIngredients-USA

It's fitting that a relatively new institution-Maastricht University-is helping to drive research into the evolving benefits of a 'new' vitamin, Vitamin K2. That research will be buoyed by a multi-center EU grant announced today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients-USA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC