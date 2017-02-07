EU awards health projects to promote better use of antibiotics

The European Commission on Monday delivered awards to health research projects at the University of Leuven in Belgium as parts of its efforts to promote better use of antibiotics. According to a statement, the 1 million euros Horizon Prize was awarded to a finger prick test that was developed by Minicare HNL, a combined research effort of P&M Venge AB from Sweden and PHILIPS Electronics from the Netherlands.

