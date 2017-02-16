Ethno-political rivalries bringing Karachi to boiling point, says Crisis Group

Brussels [Belgium], Feb.17 : The International Crisis Group has said in a recent research that decades of neglect and mismanagement have turned Karachi, Pakistan's financial capital, and the country's largest and wealthiest city, into a pressure cooker. The Brussels-based NGO said ethno-political and sectarian interests, intensified by internal migration, jihadist influx and unchecked movement of weapons, drugs and black money, have made for an explosive mix.

