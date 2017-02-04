Energy-rich feeds a factor in develop...

Energy-rich feeds a factor in development of bone disorder in young horses, study finds

The way in which foals are housed and fed appears to influence the evolution of a common form of bone disease in horses, research suggests. Researchers in Belgium set out to learn more about osteochondrosis dissecans, a developmental orthopedic disease affecting the bone in joints and associated cartilage.

Chicago, IL

