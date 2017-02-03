E.U. launches public comment period on CAP future
BRUSSELS, BELGIUM The European Commission launched on Feb. 2 the first phase of the modernization and simplification of the Common Agricultural Policy with the opening of a three-month public comment period. E.U. leaders have said a modernized and simplified CAP will address the key challenges that agriculture and rural areas are facing while contributing to policy priorities, notably jobs and growth.
