E.U. launches public comment period o...

E.U. launches public comment period on CAP future

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: World-Grain

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM The European Commission launched on Feb. 2 the first phase of the modernization and simplification of the Common Agricultural Policy with the opening of a three-month public comment period. E.U. leaders have said a modernized and simplified CAP will address the key challenges that agriculture and rural areas are facing while contributing to policy priorities, notably jobs and growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan 15 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
News Banned chemical still used in hospital IVs is l... (Apr '16) Apr '16 friend 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,933 • Total comments across all topics: 278,538,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC