E.U. agri-food exports set record, commodities decrease

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM While the annual value of E.U. agri-food exports reached a new record in 2016, the value of commodities decreased 7%, according to an E.U. Commission monthly report released on Feb. 23. The annual value of total E.U. agri-food exports in 2016 totaled 130.7 billion, an increase of 1.3% from 2015 and 29% higher than 2011. Non-commodity primary products such as pigmeat and vegetables and processed agricultural products such as wine and olive oil contributed significantly to the overall increase.

