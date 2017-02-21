Dutch Christian Democrat would throw Ukraine deal 'in the bin'
Dutch MP Buma with Ukrainian president Poroshenko, at a European People's Party conference in Maastricht, last October The leader of the Dutch Christian-Democrats party CDA is slowly moving away from the traditional pro-EU message of its European political family, the European People's Party . Christian-Democrat MP, Sybrand van Haersma Buma, said on Sunday at the first nationally televised debate ahead of 15 March general elections that he would "throw" the ratification bill of the EU-Ukraine association agreement "in the bin" if he became prime minister.
