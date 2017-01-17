Dior Beauty's creative director looke...

Dior Beauty's creative director looked to L.A. to inspire the brand's new, bold lip colors

Los Angeles Times

As creative and image director for Dior Beauty, Peter Philips has a long list of duties: He creates the looks for the historic Parisian house's runway, works on countless editorials and, of course, is responsible for creating new products for the French luxury brand. "I don't believe in pushing looks or dictating what to wear," says the Antwerp, Belgium-born Philips, who has been with Dior since 2014.

Chicago, IL

