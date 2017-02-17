Ban Ki-moon: "Social and economic development can only be led by the private sector" The 11th edition of the Africa Finance & Investment Forum concludes at the Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya BRUSSELS, Belgium, February 17, 2017/ -- The AFIF 2017 , pan-African meeting of entrepreneurs and investors convened by EMRC , has taken place from 13-16 February in Nairobi, Kenya. The conference gathered over 200 participants to address how to access to finance in leading economic sectors of Africa - agriculture and agribusiness, infrastructure, energy, water and healthcare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.