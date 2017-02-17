Development can only be led by the pr...

Development can only be led by the private sector

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Ban Ki-moon: "Social and economic development can only be led by the private sector" The 11th edition of the Africa Finance & Investment Forum concludes at the Strathmore University in Nairobi, Kenya BRUSSELS, Belgium, February 17, 2017/ -- The AFIF 2017 , pan-African meeting of entrepreneurs and investors convened by EMRC , has taken place from 13-16 February in Nairobi, Kenya. The conference gathered over 200 participants to address how to access to finance in leading economic sectors of Africa - agriculture and agribusiness, infrastructure, energy, water and healthcare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Today in Pictures, Feb 14, 2017 Feb 14 MACEDONIA is HELL... 1
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Justin Trudeau adds fresh faces to cabinet; Fre... Jan '17 PET 1
News Dutch Party Leader Set To Go On Trial For Anti-... Oct '16 Old Pom 11
News Sarkozy to run for French presidency next year Aug '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News World's highest income taxes in Belgium (Apr '16) Apr '16 They Will 1
News Hillary Clinton Wants Every Police Department T... (Apr '15) Apr '16 The American 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC