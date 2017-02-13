DEME relies on Septentrio GNSS technology
The Belgian dredging, environmental and engineering group DEME relies on the accuracy and reliability of the AsteRx family of precise GNSS positioning solutions from Septentrio. DEME is using Septentrio's AsteRx GNSS receivers to obtain centimetre-level accuracy for all their dredging and marine construction operations worldwide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.
