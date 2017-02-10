Congo opposition demands new government before repatriating leader's body
Democratic Republic of Congo's largest opposition party said on Wednesday it would not agree to bring home the body of its recently deceased leader, Etienne Tshisekedi, until President Joseph Kabila names a new power-sharing government. Mourners pay tribute to Democratic Republic of Congo's veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi during a ceremony in Brussels, Belgium February 5, 2017.
