Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Mourns the Death of Preeminent Opposition Leader Etienne Tshisekedi
The Democratic Republic of Congo's main opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, has died in Brussels at the age of 84, the country's embassy in Brussels, Belgium has revealed. His death comes at a critical time when incumbent president Joseph Kabila is facing intense pressure to step down.
