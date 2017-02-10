China using new counter-terrorism pol...

China using new counter-terrorism policy to repress Tibetans, Uyghurs: European Parliament

Brussels [Belgium], Feb.15 : In an in-depth discussion about the adverse effects China's counter-terrorism policy on minority groups such as Tibetans and Uyghurs, leaders of the European Parliament have said that they are well aware of the fact that Beijing is primarily using it as a tool for repressing minorities and violating their human rights. Participating in a conference held recently at the European Parliament in Brussels, the lawmakers were of the unanimous view that it is imperative to understand that many of these violations of human rights are not a new phenomena, and that countries like China, in the name of countering terrorism, introduce or apply new policies to legitimize their brand of discrimination.

